Woman in Spotsylvania County accused of stabbing, killing mother

Spotsylvania County sheriff's deputies said they found 73-year-old Sophie Rumuly dead in her home. They arrested her daughter, Lisa Anne Harmon, for Rumuly's murder.

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — Sheriff's deputies said they arrested a woman who is accused of murdering her mother in the home they shared.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office received a call about an unconscious woman in the 6400 block of Plantation Forest Drive on October 5. When deputies got there, they found Sophie Rumuly, 73, dead. Investigators said it was Rumuly's husband who originally found her after he returned to the home. She had a number of stab wounds.

Rumuly's daughter, 57-year-old Lisa Anne Harmon (aka Lisa Anne Hughes) also was in the home when deputies arrived. Investigators said they quickly identified Harmon as a suspect. They arrested her, and she is charged with 2nd Degree Murder.

Investigators had not been able to determine a reason for the murder. The sheriff expressed his sympathy to Rumuly's family.