Woman killed in 2-vehicle crash in Surry County; child flown to hospital

Virginia State Police said the driver of a car died when she hit a truck on Alliance Road (Route 634) near Cobham Wharf Road. A 12-year-old boy in the car was hurt.

SURRY COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State police trooper said A 33-year-old woman died following a two-vehicle crash in Surry County Sunday afternoon.

The collision happened on Alliance Road (Route 634) west of Cobham Wharf Road around 4:15 p.m.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya said Skye Holloway-Nottingham drove a Honda Accord into the rear of a 1976 Ford F900, heavy-duty farm-use truck that was hauling soybeans.

Anaya said Holloway-Nottingham was wasn't wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck and died on impact.