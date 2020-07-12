Woman killed in 2-vehicle crash in Surry County; child flown to hospital

SURRY COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State police trooper said A 33-year-old woman died following a two-vehicle crash in Surry County Sunday afternoon.
The collision happened on Alliance Road (Route 634) west of Cobham Wharf Road around 4:15 p.m.
Sgt. Michelle Anaya said Skye Holloway-Nottingham drove a Honda Accord into the rear of a 1976 Ford F900, heavy-duty farm-use truck that was hauling soybeans.
Anaya said Holloway-Nottingham was wasn't wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck and died on impact.
A 12-year-old boy who was in the car with Holloway-Nottingham was wearing a seat belt but had life-threatening injuries. He was flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.