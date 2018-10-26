CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman says her son told her he got in a jail fight with the man accused of driving a car into counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally.

Lucinda Carter told The Associated Press on Friday that her son, Timothy Brown, called her from jail in Charlottesville and told her he got in a fight with James Fields.

Fields is charged with first-degree murder and other counts in the death of Heather Heyer, who was killed in the attack Aug. 12, 2017.

Col. Martin Kumer is superintendent of the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail. He says an investigation is ongoing and declined to provide details.

Carter said she expects her son to face charges. An attorney for Fields didn't respond to a request for comment.

