COLONIAL BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The family of a missing 19-year-old woman in Colonial Beach says she has been found deceased.

Kallie Jefferson went missing Monday morning around 11 a.m. Her last cell phone activity was on Menokin Road in Warsaw, Virginia.

On Wednesday morning a family friend posted on Facebook on behalf of Kallie's mother, saying "We have found her. There was an accident and Kallie is no longer with us."

The family thanks everyone who helped spread the word to help find Kallie and asks for privacy as they grieve.

© 2018 WVEC