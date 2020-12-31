Woman's death prompts warning against celebratory gunfire

Richmond police are reminding people not to fire their guns in the air after a woman died right at the start of 2020 after being shot by celebratory gunfire.

RICHMOND, Va. — Police in Richmond, Virginia, are warning people against ringing in the new year with celebratory gunfire.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday that the warning stems from a shooting that occurred at the beginning of this year and claimed the life of a 28-year-old woman.

Police said that La-tiyah S. Hood was a mother of two who was shot accidentally in the beginning minutes of 2020. She had spent the evening at a home where some in the group had celebrated by shooting guns into the air.