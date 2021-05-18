x
Virginia

Wrongfully convicted inmate dies two weeks after release

Calvin Wayne Cunningham, died Monday. He spent years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of a 1979 rape.
Credit: file photo
Calvin Wayne Cunningham

A Virginia man who spent years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of a 1979 rape has died just two weeks after he was granted a compassionate release on an unrelated conviction. 

Calvin Wayne Cunningham was released from prison for the rape conviction in 1988 and exonerated in 2011 as part of Virginia's post-conviction DNA testing program. 

He was in prison serving time for unrelated convictions for grand larceny and other charges when he was diagnosed last month with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. 

His lawyer won a compassionate release from the Virginia State Parole Board. 

Cunningham was released on May 3. His daughter said he died Monday.

