Wrongfully convicted inmate dies two weeks after release

Calvin Wayne Cunningham, died Monday. He spent years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of a 1979 rape.

A Virginia man who spent years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of a 1979 rape has died just two weeks after he was granted a compassionate release on an unrelated conviction.

Calvin Wayne Cunningham was released from prison for the rape conviction in 1988 and exonerated in 2011 as part of Virginia's post-conviction DNA testing program.

He was in prison serving time for unrelated convictions for grand larceny and other charges when he was diagnosed last month with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

His lawyer won a compassionate release from the Virginia State Parole Board.