YORK POQUOSON, Va. (WVEC) -- The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for Felony Aggravated Sexual Battery of a Child and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Officials are looking for Ronald Smalley. According to the Sheriff's Office, the criminal activity took place in the 100 block of Walnut Drive on June 30th.

Smalley is a 30-year-old man who stands at 6'3" and weighs 250 pounds. He is possibly in a white 2006 Crysler sedan bearing Virginia tags UZN-9109.

He usually spends time in the area of Walnut Drive in York County and the Denbigh section of Newport News.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Smalley they are asked to contact officials at (757)890-3621. The report number for this case is #1802729.

