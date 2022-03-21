Gov. Youngkin appoints Susan Beals as Commissioner for Virginia Department of Elections

Chris Piper formerly held this position and was appointed by former Governor Ralph Northam.

VIRGINIA, USA — Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed Susan Beals to be the Commissioner for the Virginia Department of Elections.

“I am committed to promoting and supporting secure, accurate, open and fair elections in the Commonwealth of Virginia. I will strive to meet the goals of the department’s strategic plan which seek to increase voter confidence in the election process and strengthen the security of the Commonwealth’s elections.”

Prior to her appointment, Beals was the Director of the Office of Constituent Services for Gov. Youngkin and formerly served as a member of the Chesterfield County Electoral Board from 2019 until 2022.

Beals resides in Chesterfield County with her family and has represented Chesterfield County on the Richmond Regional Transportation Planning Organization’s Community Transportation Advisory Committee.

“The Youngkin administration is confident in Susan Beal’s credentials and that she will be selected,” said Macaulay Porter, a Youngkin spokesperson.