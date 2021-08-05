Youngkin leads after 1st round in Virginia GOP governor race

Glenn Youngkin is leading the field but fell short of a majority needed to clinch a victory. Hard-right candidate Amanda Chase was in third.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Political newcomer Glenn Youngkin is leading the field after the first round of balloting from Virginia Republicans choosing a gubernatorial nominee but fell short of a majority needed to clinch victory.

More than 30,000 delegates cast ballots at a convention Saturday. Ballot counting in the governor's race began Monday.

Under the ranked-choice voting system implemented by the party, the votes of the last-place candidate will be redistributed based on whom those delegates designated as their second choice.

The process will be repeated until a candidate gains a majority. After the first round, Youngkin held a slight lead over businessman Pete Snyder.