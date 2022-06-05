Gov. Youngkin announces statewide violent crime task force

There will be representatives from the attorney general's office and executive branch. The goal is for leaders to align their strategies on reducing violent crime.

RICHMOND, Va.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration is putting together a statewide task force on violent crime.

His office said the task force would be made up of representatives from the executive branch and ones from the office of the attorney general. There will also be participants from the Department of Juvenile Justice, Department of Criminal Justice Services, and Virginia State Police.

This comes at a time when Hampton Roads has seen a spike in shootings and homicides.

Macaulay Porter, Youngkin's spokeswoman, said the goal for this collaboration was for leaders to align strategies for reducing violent crime.

"We will take a comprehensive look at how we can address the rise in violent crime by providing more law enforcement resources, creating alternative and after-school activities for children, and addressing the fear that results in witnesses failing to show up for a criminal hearing," Youngkin wrote.

Attorney General Jason Miyares said his team was looking forward to new solutions that may come from the task force.

"There’s not a one size fits all approach to combating crime in the Commonwealth," he wrote. "It requires collaboration and communication with law enforcement, local officials, and community leaders."

A few state officials already tapped for the task force are Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Bob Mosier and Chief Deputy Attorney General Chuck Slemp.