NORFOLK, Virginia — There's a shortage of services around the state of Virginia that help victims of sexual assault and domestic violence get the help they need.

That's the purpose of the Family Justice Center that just opened in Norfolk. Its doors are open for victims of sexual and domestic crimes who need support and protection.

The Victims of Crime Act and Violence Against Women Act granted funding to build the center. Law enforcement, prosecutors, victim-witness advocates, social services specialists, a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner clinic are on hand and at the ready at the center when victims need help.

There are also crisis hotline and intervention, victim advocacy, counseling, support groups, wellness classes and childcare services.

RELATED: Secretly Stalked: Your ex could be watching everything you do on your phone

RELATED: Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

RELATED: ‘It just illustrates how important it is for every kit to be tested’ | Testing of rape kit backlog leads to criminal case in Virginia

This center's purpose tackles two concerns: a lack of co-located services to address the immediate and long-term needs for victims and a lack of location to refer or transport victims to that have knowledgeable, trauma-informed care professionals available 24 hours a day.

There's an evidence-based, best practices model that the center follows in order to achieve outcomes of reduced sexual and domestic-related homicides, increased victim safety, reduced fear and anxiety for children and increased prosecution for offenders.

It's anticipated that at least 3,500 victims will be serviced by the Family Justice Center each fiscal year. It's located at 500 Plume Street, Norfolk, Virginia.