ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Visit Elizabeth City is looking for people's opinion about their perception of the North Carolina city.

Good news, 300 people who take the survey will receive a $10 Starbucks 2-gift card!

The City also wants to know about people's travel behavior and desires.

The survey asks which destinations in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia the surveyor is aware of, and how familiar the places are to the individual.

The survey also wants to know if someone has ever visited the destinations.

The survey continues to ask a handful of questions about Elizabeth City specifically, like if someone has visited, why they visited, how long they visited for.

The survey is being conducted by SIR, a third-party to administer. All responses will be kept strictly confidential and will be combined with others so that answers can never be linked to any particular person.

Click here to take the survey.