MATHEWS COUNTY, VA. (WVEC) — A business in Mathews County is one step closer to placing up to 700 floating shellfish cages in Milford Haven, despite some protest from local residents.

On Tuesday, the Virginia Marine Resources Commission voted 4-2 in favor of granting a permit to allow Kevin Wade and his business, Island Seafood, to the cages within a 400' x 600' area over his existing oyster planting ground lease.

"We don't think this project poses a direct hazard to mammals," a representative from the Virginia Institute of Marine Science said at Tuesday's VMRC meeting. That had been one of several concerns from homeowners in Mathews.

Some residents also had concerns ranging from the impact on navigation, to public trust and impact on their property values.

Ken Torbett said they wrote more than a hundred letters to VMRC and more than 200 people signed a petition against it.

“We want to keep it this way for our kids and grandkids,” Torbett said.

Wade wants to put 700 of these cages (similar) in Milford Haven. Homeowners told me yesterday they’ll look like floating coffins in their backyards. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/IGpmAOb6Fo — Niko Clemmons 13News Now (@13nikoclemmons) September 25, 2018

At Tuesday's meeting, Wade said he had 464 signed petitions in favor of aquaculture, with several people speaking up in favor of the cages.

While VMRC agreed to grant Wade the permit, he still needs to get a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

