NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Registered voter numbers are higher than ever, with Virginia having more than 380,000 more registered voters compared to five years ago.

13NewsNow Political Analyst Quentin Kidd said voter enthusiasm is highest among college-educated women and young voters.

“That enthusiasm has really been pent up since the 2016 presidential election,” said Kidd. “It's a referendum on a president who happens to be very controversial. People either love him or they hate him and both sides are really enthusiastic right now.”

Absentee voting numbers in person or by mail are also on the rise. For example, in the Second Congressional District, Virginia Beach is up 108 percent. In the Third Congressional district, Suffolk increased 126 percent and Hampton increased 120 percent.

“Campaigns, in particular, have learned that if they can bank votes early, it's better for them because they don't have to work so hard on election day to get people to turn out and vote,” said Kidd.

While absentee voters must fulfill one of Virginia’s several requirements to vote absentee, its beneficial for political candidates.

“You have a very competitive race going on in Virginia Beach and both campaigns, the Luria campaign, and the Taylor campaign, if they know they've got someone who's going to vote for them, then they’re encouraging them to go vote early.”

The Norfolk Director of Elections, Stephanie Iles wants voters to be “election ready” by knowing the following:

The Election is Tuesday, November 6th

The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day

Check your voter registration online to confirm your correct polling place and precinct district information. You may check your information through the Virginia Department of Elections HERE.

Know your Congressional District. This is a Federal Election based on Congressional Districts. This information is indicated when you search your information online For example: Norfolk has two (2) Congressional Districts. You need to view which Congressional District you are in to see who may be qualified candidates on your ballot.

Voter may be looking for candidates they have seen on television, or based on signs that have been displayed, but they may not be candidates for that voter’s Congressional District

There are two (2) proposed Constitutional Amendments on the ballot. Please review them in advance of the election. Information regarding the proposed Constitutional Amendments is available on the Virginia Department of Elections website HERE.

Remember to bring valid photo identification with you to the polls on Election Day!

