VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A walk is being held in Virginia Beach on September 7, and its mission is to promote good mental health and to prevent suicide.

The "Hampton Roads Morning of Hope Walk" will be held at Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach.

It will raise awareness of depression, a treatable disease, and suicide as a preventable tragedy. Over 3,600 people are expected to participate from all 7 Hampton Roads cities. All 5 military services will also come together for this cause.

This initiative is locally sponsored by the Hampton Roads Survivors of Suicide Support Group Inc., a non-profit organization for those who have lost a loved one to suicide.

Registration for the event is still open. Click here to learn more.