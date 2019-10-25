CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Frightmare in Chesapeake has been crowned the scariest haunted house in Hampton Roads five years in a row by Scarefactor.com.

13News Now anchor Philip Townsend walked through it Friday morning, ahead of its busiest weekend of the year.

Owner Mark Curling said his haunted house, located in the Chesapeake Crossing Shopping Center off S. Military Highway, is not for the faint of heart.

RELATED: Halloween happenings in seven Hampton Roads cities

“There’s a lot of people who just want to be terrorized,” said Curling.

Frightmare is now open seven days a week until November 2. It opens at 7 p.m., and there is usually a line out the door, so it's recommended you arrive early.

On Facebook, the haunted house is described as fiercely intense and graphic haunt with disturbing scenes of gore, carnage, and mayhem!

It has scenes of carnage, bloodletting and disturbing images too intense for children. Anyone ages 13 and under must have adult supervision. If it was a movie it would be rated "R."

RELATED: Report: 'Hocus Pocus 2' is currently in development for Disney+

RELATED: VERIFY: There is a law in Chesapeake against overage trick-or-treating.