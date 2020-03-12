Walmart to give more than $700M in additional bonuses to associates

This is the fourth special cash bonus Walmart has given U.S. associates since the start of the pandemic, bringing the total to $2.8 billion.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Walmart is showing U.S. associates appreciation for all they’ve done for customers, members and the country in 2020 by paying more than $700 million in additional cash bonuses to its U.S. associates.

It will be Walmart’s fourth special cash bonus paid to U.S. associates since the start of the pandemic and will bring Walmart’s total 2020 quarterly and special cash bonuses for its associates to more than $2.8 billion.

On Dec. 24., approximately 1.5 million full-time and part-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates working in the company’s stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers will receive the special cash bonus.

This latest bonus includes $319 million in quarterly bonuses paid in associates’ Nov. 25 paychecks following strong third-quarter business performance and an estimated $388 million in special cash bonuses to be paid Dec. 24 in recognition of associates’ sustained commitment to customers during the pandemic.

Both full-time and part-time associates are eligible for both bonuses.

"As we come to a close on this historic year, I’m filled with gratitude for how our associates have led through one of the most trying periods for our company and country," said John Furner, President and CEO, Walmart U.S.Our associates have stepped up to serve our customers, communities and each other when it was truly needed most, and we’re pleased to recognize their efforts with a quarterly bonus for strong store performance and a fourth special cash bonus."