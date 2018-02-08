NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Spreading the magic, one gift at a time.

Toys, games, books, and movies are widening smiles on the faces of kids at the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk. A care package filled with Disney-themed gifts arrived at the hospital, and the items are being passed out to children staying there.

While they focus on getting better, the Walt Disney Company hopes to bring kids and their families some comfort and inspiration. It's part of Disney's "Team of Heroes" initiative.

Shannon Hood with CHKD says the gifts can change the way kids feel about staying in a hospital. "Our job is to make life a little bit more normal for them -- a little bit more fun -- to help to distract for a little bit," says Hood.

Disney has dedicated $100 million to the initiative, hoping to help give kids a moment to just be kids.

"They need to play, and that is their work," says Hood. "And so, if we were in a hospital bed, we're taking their work away from them. So, it's our job to allow them to have fun."

The care package was filled with more than 100 Disney items carefully selected by the company's experts. It's all to reinvent the child and family experience at more than 445 children's hospitals nationwide.

"The idea is to bring a smile to their face," Hood says.

These fun items make the staff's jobs easier as well, according to Hood.

"If you're going in and taking a blood pressure, or delivering bad news, or just needing to assess a patient, how cool would it be for your doctor or nurse to come in and play? And they can do their assessment through play without even having to ask questions."

Disney has helped make childhood memories for generations. Now, they just want to remind children going through a difficult time to keep on believing the dream that they wish will come true.

"A smile can totally change your outlook and how you proceed with your treatment," says Hood.

Delivering Disney-themed care packages to children's hospitals is just one element of the "Team of Heroes" initiative. The company also plans to equip the hospitals with supplies and technology systems so kids can customize their Disney-themed hospital stay. In addition, the company wants to provide entertainment options -- including pop-up movie theaters -- and Disney customer experience training for doctors, nurses, and staff.

The initiative is expected to roll out over the next five years.

