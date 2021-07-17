Cuba protests in DC call for White House to help island nation impacted by reported medical, food shortages

President Biden said there's a number of ways the US might help Cuba, but has not signaled his administration would end the decades-long trade embargo.

WASHINGTON — With signs reading "Freedom for Cuba," demonstrators are calling on President Joe Biden to help the island nation as it suffers from a series of coronavirus quarantine lockdowns.

There are also food and medical shortages that are being reported from the island.

Earlier this week, President Biden said there are a number of ways the United States might help Cuba, but he also cautioned Cuban Americans against wiring money back to relatives in Cuba.

The Associated Press reported at least one person was killed in a clash between protesters and police.

Meantime in the country's capital of Havana, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and former president Raul Castro held a solidarity rally in the wake of recent protests.

Thousands of people took to the streets today to protest against power outages -- a COVID-19 surge -- and widespread shortages.

Cuba's president blamed the United States for those shortages and he called on the Biden administration to lift its blockade on the island nation.

Biden's White House has not commented on if it would look to end the trade embargo on Cuba, which has been forced on the island nation since 1960 when Fidel Castro took control of the country.