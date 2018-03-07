IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. -- A perfect example of why you should never judge a book by its cover.

A driver shared a video of two hitchhikers serenading him in Iredell County. For $20, the driver asked the two men to sing his father's favorite song "Wagon Wheel," and boy, did they deliver.

NBC Charlotte’s Savannah Levins spoke with the man who offered the men money in the video and the story behind it.

"They just had a sign that said 77 S," said Dwayne Gaulding, the man who heard the two men sing.

The video showed two men in dirty clothes, sweating in the summer heat with a sign and a ukulele.

“Weren’t asking for money, they weren’t begging,” Gaulding said.

Gaulding wasn’t headed south but he did have an inkling to hear his dad’s favorite song.

"I’m no help to you guys," he said in the video. "But if you know a little 'Wagon Wheel,' I might be able to help you out with a little gas money to get there."

Gaulding regrets saying "gas money" to the hitchhikers.

“The guy’s like, 'I don’t have a car,'" he said. "And I’m like, 'OK, how about some food?'”

He didn’t expect what came next.

“I honestly thought they were just gonna sing off something random, but these guys killed it,” Gaulding said. "With all the things going on in today’s world, it’s like give somebody a helping hand and good things will come back to you.”

We still don’t know who these two men are or where they’re headed. But there’s something about the unexpected and the inspiring that gives us hope in uncertain times.

“Just be kind to people, show your love in your heart and good things go a long way,” Gaulding said.

