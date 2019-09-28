NORFOLK, Va. — Watch the big game on the big screen this NFL season!

AMC theatres are introducing pro football on their big screens. Starting September 8, the company is bringing pro football to the big screen with the eats, drinks, and comfort of a movie theatre.

It's a pilot program, so only certain games and theaters will participate. Participating theatres will offer up to four out-of-market games on Sundays, including both early and late afternoon games starting at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Schedules at each participating AMC theatre will be available starting late Friday evening before that Sunday’s games.

What's the catch? This offer is only available for AMC Stubs members. Click here to become a member.

AMC said admission is at no charge with the purchase of a $10 Prepaid Event Food & Beverage. There are no ticketing fees for AMC Stubs Premiere and A-List members. However, Premiere and A-List members will have to purchase $10 of a Prepaid Food and Beverage.

Local participating AMC theatres include the AMC Hampton Towne Centre location and the AMC Lynnhaven theatre in Virginia Beach.

Click here to learn more.

