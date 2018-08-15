CHESAPEAKE, Va (WVEC) — A rattlesnake spotting caused quite the commotion in the Jolliff Woods section of town.

People off Condor Drive gathered around the reptile in the front yard of a home as it slithered in the grass. A professional was trying to wrangle the snake that neighbors caught in a trash bin.

"I thought his bucket was too small,” said Mark Marchetti, who filmed the incident. “Kind of reminded me of ‘Jaws’ when they said, 'We need a bigger boat'.”

He said it took about an hour for the expert to show up, but it was easy to trap it until he showed up.

"He came around the bush and around the corner of the house and they kept the shovels out here so he wouldn't come out farther," said Marchetti.

The expert eventually took four-and-a-half-foot long snake away. According to the Virginia Dept of Game and Inland Fisheries, it was a canebrake rattlesnake.

They are venomous and only found in the Hampton Roads area of the state.

"As with any wildlife, we don't recommend people try to handle them or antagonize them, but they are very docile snakes," said Pete Acker, southeastern Virginia’s wildlife biologist for the agency

Acker said you could see more around Virginia Beach and Chesapeake because it's breeding season.

"They can turn up in new places or more frequently places where they aren't commonly seen," said Acker.

Marchetti said it was instinct for his neighbors to trap snake because the species is protected and illegal to kill.

Experts said your best bet is to call an expert if you spot a snake of any kind.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC