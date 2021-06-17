Dan River tubing accident: 3 family members dead, 4 alive, 2 still missing

A little boy and woman are still missing after tubing over a Duke Energy dam. Three of their family members died, including the missing boy's mother.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The search continues Saturday for two missing people on the Dan River - a woman and a little boy. Rockingham County Emergency Officials said 30-year-old Teresa Villano and 7-year-old Isiah Crawford are two of the nine family members who went over a Duke Energy dam on the river near Eden Wednesday night.

Three people died, including the missing boy's mother, 27-year-old Bridish Crawford of Eden. Officials said 30-year-old Antonio Ramon of Eden and 16-year-old Sophie Wilson of LaPorte, Indiana were also among the dead.

Four others were rescued. They are 35-year-old Rueben Villano of Eden and his children 14-year-old Eric Villano and 18-year-old Irene Villano. 14-year-old Karlos Villano of LaPorte, Indiana was also rescued.

Two family members are still missing.

"We want to remain optimistic that we will do a rescue and not a recovery," Rockingham County Emergency Management Director Rodney Cates said.

The family went tubing Wednesday when they went over the Duke Energy dam.

Officials said there are signs that alert tubers that the dam is ahead and it's unclear why the group kept floating.

Four family members were rescued at the bottom of the dam nearly a day after the accident when a Duke Energy worker saw them in the water, clinging to their inner tubes.

"Very fatigued and strained from the elements and the day, the night, and the physical strength that it took to hold on until we got somebody there," Cates said.

Cates said the survivors are recovering, but healing will take more than medicine.

The county sheriff's office said three people in the group were found dead in the river late Thursday - a couple of miles downstream from the dam. Among them, Isiah Crawford's mother and a 16-year-old girl named Sophie Wilson.

Meanwhile, the community is rallying to help the survivors.

"It was just laid on my heart to...let's help this family as a community," Steve Baker said.

Steve Baker, of Eden, is in contact with the family through Wilson's mother. He doesn't know the family but hopes to raise $50,000 to help them with the funerals.

He said the family wants to bury their loved ones together in Indiana, where many of them are from.

"I'm hoping, in the end, not a penny comes out of this family's pocket. Let's see what we can do to help this family," Baker said.

The search for the woman and little boy will continue Saturday with help from rescue crews out of High Point and Forsyth County.

