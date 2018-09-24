VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WVEC) — A day after police and EMS called off a search for a missing swimmer on 89th Street, people came by searching for answers.

The latest incident was the last of the summer, wrapping up a busy season of water rescues for lifeguards altogether.

"It's been significantly higher than the past seasons," said Captain Marc Levine.

The total has nearly doubled from 430 last year to 830 this year.

"It was just the number of swimmers who were out here, always up as usual,” Levine said. “And with a combination of the rip currents, we just had a busy summer."

Virginia Beach EMS said the man who was swimming on 89th this weekend was with a friend and in his 20’s.

"I guess it was alarming to know that he was in his 20's and this is not someone real young or someone real old. But someone who is really fit,” said beachgoer Darren Howdyshell.

Lifeguards are currently on limited patrol on ATV’s in the resort area of Virginia Beach. They will officially end patrols in on Sunday.

"The weather's great, the water's warm. Enjoy yourself, but don't put yourself in a position you can't get yourself out of," said Levine.

