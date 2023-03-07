Your water may taste a little strange if you live in these Hampton Roads cities

While chlorinated water is safe for people and animals to drink, there is one group that needs to pay extra attention to this change.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you notice a weird taste or smell in your water starting Wednesday, don’t panic!

Virginia Beach is among six Hampton Roads cities doing routine cleaning to their water systems.

So, while your water may taste or smell a little funny, experts say it's still safe to drink.

Nicole Payne, a water quality supervisor in Virginia Beach, explained they are temporarily changing the disinfectant used in their water distribution system.

"We are going to be temporarily switching from chloramines to free chlorine," Payne said.

Payne said the city makes the temporary switch to chlorine once every three years with the goal being to prevent bacteria from becoming resistant to the regular disinfectant process.

"The purpose of doing this is to improve water quality," Payne explained.

So, for people who live in Virginia Beach, Portsmouth, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Suffolk, and Isle of Wight, your water might taste and smell a bit like chlorine.

"It’s still very safe… we go around the city to collect samples and check the chlorine level," Payne said.

And if that change smells or tastes a little too strong for you, Payne said there are some options.

"They can always fill up a pitcher and let it sit overnight and the chlorine will dissipate, or they can buy a Britta filter," she said.

The switch to chlorine will last until March 29, but Payne said it might take a few days for the water to get through the system and taste completely normal again.

While chlorinated water is safe for people and animals to drink, use for bathing, and watering plants, there is one group that needs to pay extra attention to this change.

Chlorine has to be removed or neutralized during the kidney dialysis process.

Virginia Beach Public Utilities has notified local dialysis facilities to prepare them for the temporary change.