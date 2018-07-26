VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Steve Eudy and his team at JES Foundation Repair will shimmy, shake and slither through 30 to 40 crawl spaces this week.

With all the rain Hampton Roads has received this week, there are more homeowners than usual experiencing flooding.

“We have to dig a perimeter trench around the entire crawl space, little guys with little shovels and they spend hours and hours and hours doing it the right way. We only do it one way, the right way,” said Eudy.

First, they will install an intricate pump system.

“And then we discharge the water from inside the crawl space or basement away from the house back into the street or away from the property, whatever is best for each individual,” said Eudy.

Next, they insulate the entire space with Crawl Seal.

“Essentially conditions the crawl space and separates it from the outside environment,” said Eudy.

Eudy said these important measures underground should protect the home from the standing water up above.

“A pool in the backyard and the water is feeding toward the house, which you never want, you never want water heading toward the foundation it can create long-term and short-term foundation problems,” said Eudy.

Each flooded crawl space can take up to three days to repair. JES said it’s a lot easier and cheaper to get the work done beforehand, don’t wait until it’s too late.

“It’s a much cleaner, healthier, crawl space,” said Eudy.

