NORFOLK, Va. — “Do. Or do not. There is no try.”

The Waterside District is hosting a bar crawl that's out of this world. On May 4th, starting at 3 p.m.. 'May The 4th Be With You' challenges the status quo of the galaxy.

Rebel Alliance and Galactic Empire guests will get a lightsaber, souvenir cup, featured drinks like Yoda Soda, Jaba Juice, and Vader Ade, and so much more with the purchase of a ticket.

Tickets for the event start at $10 plus taxes and fees, which includes entry at 4 p.m., a souvenir cup, lightsaber, and drink specials until 8 p.m. VIP tickets are $25 plus taxes and fees, which includes entry at 3 p.m., private access to Harbor Club, private bathrooms, separate entrance, $15 Waterside District promo gift card, Souvenir Cup, Lightsaber, and drink specials until 8 p.m.

