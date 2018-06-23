The message on a Bay Area billboard was changed Thursday from a 1-800-GOT-JUNK sign to one opposing President Trump's immigration policy and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The activist group InDecline claimed responsibility for the vandalization, changing the text from "We make junk disappear" to "We make kids disappear - ICE." The group noted in an Instagram post that this isn't an immigration issue, "this is a humanitarian crisis."

The billboard was covered up later the same day.

