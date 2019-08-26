NORFOLK, Va. — School starts next week for thousands of students in Hampton Roads and districts are still grappling to find bus drivers.

Norfolk Public Schools has over four dozen openings, which could transport nearly 3,000 students. Officials said it’s a national struggle to find people who want to drive a big yellow school bus.

“The last couple of years have been challenging for us just to reach out and get drivers. People are just not beating our door down to be bus drivers,” said Norfolk’s Department of Transportation Director Robert Clinebell.

Clinebell said the district is 51 drivers short. He said the shortage puts pressure on everyone in the department to make sure students get to school safely and on-time.

“My staff to have to come up with some sort of contingency plan, how are we going to cover a run. We may have to combine runs or possible," Clinebell said. "We may have to do double runs where you do your own schedule and then you have to turn around and go back and get another load to take to school or to take home.”

Norfolk Public Schools leaders aren’t the only educators in Hampton Roads dealing with a shortage of drivers. Some of these districts currently have people going through training.

Officials in areas like Chesapeake and Newport News told 13News Now they are holding several job fairs, and some districts are even offering signing bonuses for people who want to drive.

“Last year we took some measures and actually increased the contracted pay for our bus drivers. We are the highest paid in the Hampton Roads area,” said Clinebell.

That pay amount in Norfolk is $14.44 an hour. Clinebell said drivers also receive a full benefits package with personal and sick leave as well as contributions to a retirement system. He said applicants don’t need experience. However, training could take about six weeks.

“We could always use people, "Clinebell said. "Even if they could just do it in the morning or if they are available and they want to do something in the afternoon.”

To apply for a bus driver position, click the link in each city.

Norfolk Public School Division has 52 bus driver vacancies.

Anyone interested in becoming a full-time or part-time driver should visit the Department of Human Resources web page.

Service members, retired bus drivers or truck drivers who still have a CDL and are looking to earn extra money are strongly encouraged to apply.

Chesapeake Public Schools is currently looking to fill 21 bus driver vacancies.

Interested applicants can apply online or call the Department of Human Resources at 757-547-0001.

In addition, CPS offers the following signing bonuses for candidates: Signing Bonuses—6 Months of Employment Required

CDL Class B Passenger and School Bus Endorsement $500.00

Non-CDL Endorsed $250.00

Hampton City Schools has 28 full-time bus driver vacancies out of 161 full-time positions.

Ten individuals are currently in training and ten other individuals will be eligible to move into full-time positions soon. All routes will be covered at the start of the year with the assistance of our part-time drivers and substitutes.

We continue to hire all positions (e.g., full-time drivers, part-time drivers, attendants, and substitutes) year-round. Potential candidates can apply here.

Newport News Public Schools has 12 bus driver vacancies.

Suffolk Public Schools has seven bus driver vacancies.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools has 15 bus driver vacancies. Nine people are currently in the process of training.

Williamsburg/JCC Public Schools has 10 bus driver vacancies.

We accept applications year-round and provide training on an on-going basis.

To apply, click here.

Portsmouth Public Schools has 14 bus driver vacancies.

The York County School Division currently has a contracted driver for each bus route for the 2019-20 school year.