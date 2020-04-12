North Carolina store owner cited for discouraging masks

Regina Harmon's store posted signs stating: “Masks not required, exceptions to every rule” and “We request that you not wear a face covering.”

WENDELL, N.C. — Police say a North Carolina store owner was given a citation for encouraging customers NOT to wear a mask while inside her store, violating orders to preserve public health during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wendell General Store owner Regina Harmon was cited Wednesday with one count of aiding and abetting the violation of an executive order.

Harmon's store posted signs stating: “Masks not required, exceptions to every rule” and “We request that you not wear a face covering.”

Gov. Roy Cooper’s mask requirement has been in place since June.