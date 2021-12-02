Wet, cold conditions create messy morning in Williamsburg

Morning commuters said the messy weather didn't bother them too much even though it created some slick conditions along the roads on the Peninsula.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Rain quickly turned to sleet on the Peninsula, but some people making their way to work didn't seem to mind it too much.

"Once you get used to it, you're alright," said Nathan Shapard who drove up from Hampton to start work early.

He says the road conditions weren't as bad as he expected, saying, "It wasn't too terrible. The weather got worse as we got closer to Williamsburg. We took it slow and steady and got up here."

While Shapard didn't mind the slush, others like Sarah Heath says she absolutely loves it.

"Last year we didn't get any of it, so every time the forecast comes on and it's like 'Oh, chance of snow or chance of ice,' I'm just like yes!" exclaimed Heath.

Heath is a veterinarian who was on her way to work with her car coated in ice and snow. Dressed in her scrubs, she said she only heated up the windshield and back window as she hurried to get to work on time. She says she looks forward to the cold weather every year.

"My co-workers think I'm crazy, but I absolutely love this weather," said Heath who was holding an iced coffee in her.