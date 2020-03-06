What can you expect for Virginia moving into Phase Two on Friday?

We spoke with local businesses to see what that means for us in Hampton Roads.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Friday most of Virginia will enter "Phase Two" of Governor Ralph Northam's reopening plan, with exception to Northern Virginia and Richmond staying in Phase One.

That means people should continue social distancing, working from home, and wearing masks inside public places.

However, groups of 50 people or less will be allowed to come together and many businesses are reopening with increased cleaning measures.

Governor Northam's plan includes letting restaurants open indoor dining, at half capacity.

At The Atlantic On Pacific, watching the food preparation is part of the draw. So the managing partner, Vincent Amato, said reopening indoor seating's a big relief.

"We've already started taking reservations, and now we have indoors and outdoors, I need to hire more people,” said Amato.

Indoor fitness centers can re-open too, at 30 percent occupancy. The owner of Anytime Fitness, Evan Stumpf, said it's been a hard two months without an income.

"I'm really excited to give them a date that the Governor's approved. That we can bring them in in a safe clean environment that they can start working on themselves again,” said Stumpf.

That's not the only public workout option you'll have now too. Indoor and outdoor swimming pools can have people in them to exercise, dive, and swimming lessons.

Officials for the Peninsula YMCA’s said they've worked on a reopening plan for weeks. Chief Operating Officer of the YMCA of the Peninsulas, Stacia Roeth said, "Our pools will be open... we're actually going to start with one person per lap lane."

Roeth said their YMCAs will use a progressive method to reopen the spaces, but to get full details you can always check online.



Indoor venues can also re-open, like museums, zoos, aquariums, and botanical gardens. Norfolk Botanical Garden officials said they were lucky and never had to close.

Chrysler Museum officials said it's sticking to its original plan, of reopening on June 20.



Virginia Aquarium and Virginia Zoo officials told us that they are still working on reopening dates.



With all of the reopenings, Northam's office still recommends every business clean frequently, sanitize high touch surfaces, and follow physical distancing guidelines.