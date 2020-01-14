What's next for Portsmouth City Jail? City Council leaders to discuss next steps

Portsmouth City Council is set to discuss what to be done with the Portsmouth City Jail after the facility was condemned last year.

Following a judge's decision that matters regarding Portsmouth City Jail rest in the hands of the city, city council members will figure out what's next for the facility.

The jail was officially condemned last year in July 2019 along with a good portion of its Civic Center complex.

However, no inmates were removed due to Sheriff Moore's injunction that a judge approved to keep the jail open until officials can determine the next steps for repairs.

It's been months after that order was made and officials have yet to make a clear plan for what action to take with the jail. That's what Portsmouth City Council is set to discuss Tuesday evening.

Council members and Sheriff Moore also need to resolve the issue of why inmates from the Portsmouth jail can't be sent to Hampton Roads Regional Jail pending repairs.

Moore cites ethical and medical reasons as to why more inmates can't be accepted at the HRRJ as well as the Justice Department's recent report of inmate deaths.

Sheriff Moore sued the city right after the condemnation noting there was no warning before the official notice was handed down and claimed it's the city's job to maintain the jail building.