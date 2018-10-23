WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) — Williamsburg is trying to open up opportunities for food truck owners.

The city is looking at making changes to the food truck policy. Possible changes come after years of complaints from food truck operators not being able to set up shop where they’d like.

City council formed a food truck work group last year to look at possible changes to the policy. The goal was to not only make food truck owners happy but restaurant owners too.

Right now, there are two ways to have a food truck in Williamsburg.

Owners can either be inside the only zoning district that allows food trucks, which is in the Capitol Landing Road area, and go through a zoning permit process, or they can fill out a special event permit to put one on public property.

The planning commission is now reviewing the work group's recommendations, which includes expanding areas where food trucks can go, like the business districts and private properties such as High Street.

The current recommendation also includes a 100 ft. buffer from restaurants.

Interim city manager Andrew Trivette said the planning commission will spend about two months considering the report, make changes, and then finalize an ordinance that will be sent to city council who will have the same opportunity to review and change before they adopt an ordinance.

“Anytime we can make the community more business-friendly, and certainly food trucks are business, that's a benefit,” Trivette said.

The ordinance requires public hearings.

Anyone can view the presentation here.

