Go to these Greensboro gas stations if you need to fill up

GREENSBORO, N.C. — GasBuddy reports about 25% of North Carolina gas stations are out of fuel as the Colonial Pipeline shutdown continues.
Experts say it is not because of fuel supply issues, but instead, rising demand from drivers and panic at the pump.
GasBuddy tracks which stations in Greensboro are currently out of fuel and where you can still fill up.
As of 6 a.m. Wednesday and according to GasBuddy, here are a few Greensboro gas stations that still have regular unleaded gas:
- Great Stops, 3901 N. Church Street in Greensboro
- BP, 5600 W. Friendly Avenue in Greensboro
- Sheetz, 1620 New Garden Road in Greensboro
- CITGO, 2204 E. Wendover Avenue in Greensboro
- Sheetz, 4736 US-29 North in Greensboro
- CITGO, 101 N. English Street in Greensboro
- Sheetz, 1300 Battleground Avenue in Greensboro
- Shell, 2514 W. Gate City Blvd in Greensboro
- Shell, 4302 W. Gate City Blvd in Greensboro
- Circle K, 1550 W. Gate City Blvd in Greensboro
- Sheetz, 1639 Spring Garden Street in Greensboro
- Kangaroo, 2522 Randleman Road in Greensboro
- CITGO, 1000 S. Eugene Street in Greensboro
Check out their website by clicking here before you get in the car.
The list breaks down locations by city and state, so you can search gas availability in your community.
Despite panic and demand depleting some local supplies, Colonial Pipeline issued a statement saying they are able to make some fuel deliveries including to stations here in Greensboro:
"Since our pipeline system was taken offline, working with our shippers, Colonial has delivered approximately 967,000 barrels (~41 million gallons) to various delivery points along our system. This includes delivery into the following markets: Atlanta, Ga., Belton and Spartanburg, S.C., Charlotte and Greensboro, N.C., Baltimore, Md., and Woodbury and Linden N.J."
Colonial Pipeline officials hope to be back to full operations by the end of the week.
In the meantime, Gov. Roy Cooper and other state leaders encouraged drivers not to panic and only buy the amount of gas you need right now.
As the shutdown continues and demand rises, we've also seen prices at the pump start to climb.
The national average reached $2.99 a gallon Tuesday, the highest price since 2014.
You can track the lowest gas prices across the Triad with GasBuddy. Click here to find out where to save at the pump.