NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Anytime a storm threatens Hampton Roads, tree damage is one of the biggest concerns.

On Thursday, local tree companies said their phones rang non-stop with people requesting to have trees cut down or trimmed before Hurricane Michael.

Chris Stanley, the owner of Great Scott Tree Service said for many customers it was too late.

"Everybody is calling at the same time saying, 'Come now.' But I can't get them all at one time, it's just too busy," said Stanley.

His tree service company and many others are usually booked far in advance. By the time a storm creeps in, it's too late for many customers to get help.

The best time to get trees services is during late Spring.

Timothy Nuckols, the owner of Nuckols tree service, also had to turn down multiple jobs on Thursday.

“Every time a storm threatens, we have people call at the last minute. But the time to have your trees inspected is early before the storm season starts,” said Nuckols.

There are a few red flags to look out for in order to determine if a tree could be dangerous, but the best thing to do is have a certified arborist inspect the trees.

“We just look for defects in trees and certain things that could cause trees to break or blow over,” said Nuckols. “Overall, we look at the tree, the leaf size, that includes needles. Certain things like lightning strikes, how much decay the tree has. We also check to make sure the drainage is good on the tree, poor drainage will cause root rot. It rots the roots and the trees can blow over.”

If a tree or its limbs are leaned against a home, they could be a danger. Nuckols said in most cases, downed trees are preventable.

“I have seen countless times pictures of trees that blow over and I can see them and tell why they blow over. If they had been inspected, they would’ve found that problem, the tree would’ve been removed, hazard-gone,” said Nuckols.

