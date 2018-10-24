WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) — Sandra Day O'Connor’s name still echoes across the campus of William & Mary.

The Former Supreme Court Justice is now focusing on recovery. She announced Tuesday she's been diagnosed with the beginning stages of dementia.

The news is felt across campus. O'Connor served as the 23rd chancellor at William & Mary.

Justice O'Connor's appointment became effective October 1, 2005, and her investiture was held April 7, 2006; she succeeded Dr. Henry A. Kissinger, former United States Secretary of State, who was appointed in 2000.

While she was chancellor before many current students enrolled, many law school students said they know what she means to the college.

Katherine Lease is a third-year law school student at William & Mary. She said O'Connor's legacy and impact are still felt on campus.

“Having a supreme court justice connected to William & Mary is important,” Lease said. “It's valuable for the law students to see someone who started like us work their way up to the highest bench in the country.”

William and Mary's president Katherine Rowe put out a statement yesterday regarding O’Connor saying:

“Our thoughts are with Justice Sandra Day O’Connor and her family. Throughout her life, Justice O'Connor has been a force for good; she was a trailblazer on the Supreme Court and also a member of the William & Mary family as our 23rd chancellor. We have no doubt she will approach this latest challenge with the same courage that characterized her long and distinguished public life.”

