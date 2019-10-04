WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — It's the topic of discussion in Williamsburg, and it's drawing tons of reaction.

Williamsburg city council recently adopted a new short-term rental ordinance in single-family detached dwellings.

Two years ago, the Virginia General Assembly passed a law allowing cities to create their own short-term rental ordinance that was best for their community.

“Being a tourist destination, we addressed this before it became an issue," Planning and Code Compliance director Carolyn Murphy said. “This was a way to give visitors another accommodation.”

With this new ordinance there are several restrictions:

Must be owner-occupied

Owners must be present when they have guests

You can only rent one room in the house

You can only rent 104 days per year (equates to every weekend in a year)

Up to two adults excluding minor children

The Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) can revoke the license if owners do not comply.

Short-term rentals can provide an opportunity for residents to find a new income to help pay for their homes.

Bill Talley lives off Richmond Road in a neighborhood that's used to renting out rooms to William & Mary students. He thinks the move by city council is cause for concern.

“Noise, parking issues and possible crime coming in,” Talley said.

Others aren't too sure how it's going to pan out.

“I can see where they're coming from,” one homeowner said. “I think it would work out fine.”

Short-term rentals require a special exception approval from the Board of Zoning Appeals. City Council had short-term rentals to include Airbnb and other rental platforms on their radar since 2016.

You can read about the new ordinance here.