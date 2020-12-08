Williamsburg City Council to vote on funding for fire station project

The city's fire department is currently housed on North Boundary Street, in a building that was constructed in 1977 and renovated in 2009.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Williamsburg City Council has been inviting recommendations from the Fire Department on a station update since 2016 - and on August 13, they're set to vote on funding the $16-20 million project.

It's the last step in a four-year series of actions designed to update the existing fire station, and build a new one on Capitol Landing Road.

According to a presentation by the city, that station suffers several issues that the Fire Department would like addressed in a renovation - including small bay sizes, inadequate decontamination facilities, cramped bunk rooms, faulty sewer lines, 13 roof leaks and a sprinkler system that doesn't span the whole building.

The presentation anticipates that renovating that station could cost between $3.8 and $4.7 million.

In March 2019, the City Council voted to go forward with a two-station plan - providing minor renovations to the existing station, and building a second one. Officials pegged Capitol Landing Road as the location for the second station.

Building this second station could cost between $9.2 and $11.3 million, according to city estimates. It would also open up the need for more staff, to keep full shifts on standby at both stations.