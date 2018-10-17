WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- — A Williamsburg hotel clerk is under investigation.

Investigators said last Wednesday, Kashif Sheikh led a woman to a dark hallway to sleep for the night because she had no money for a room at the Clarion Hotel.

According to court documents, Sheikh kissed the woman on her neck against her will. Sheikh left the hallway but came back. Police said he then grabbed the woman on her breasts and behind.

Court documents said Sheikh told the woman she could get a free room if she had sex with him.

Chris Randolph is the general manager at The Cozy Patio restaurant inside the hotel. He said the alleged incident is impacting everyone.

“It's unfortunate for everyone,” Randolph said. “The last two days have been slow, there’s been so much negative attention on the hotel.”

Police said they confirmed the woman's story by looking at surveillance video. Officers arrested Skeikh Monday.

Randolph hopes the hotel can move past this.

“We want people to know The Cozy Patio is still a place people can come,” Randolph said. “We pray for the people involved.”

The assistant general manager of the hotel told 13News Now Sheikh does not work at the hotel anymore, and he cannot come back.

Sheikh is charged with sexual battery and solicitation of prostitution. He bonded out of jail on Sunday.

