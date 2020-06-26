Williamsburg man dies after tree falls on car in New Kent County

Kevin Bryant was driving on I-64 when, out of nowhere, a tree fell on his car. State police said he died at the scene.

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police identified the driver who died after a tree fell on his car while he was driving on I-64 in New Kent County.

Troopers were sent to the interstate at the 205-mile marker Monday evening after hearing about a single-vehicle crash that took place there.

Investigators learned that a 2008 Chevrolet Impala was traveling east when a tree in the median of the highway fell on the car. The driver died at the scene.

State police identified the driver as 39-year-old Kevin Michael Bryant. He lived in Williamsburg.