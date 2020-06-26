x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

local

Williamsburg man dies after tree falls on car in New Kent County

Kevin Bryant was driving on I-64 when, out of nowhere, a tree fell on his car. State police said he died at the scene.
The motorcyclist, Stephen Ray Tison, 24, of Hampton, was pronounced dead on scene, PIO Cpl. Ashley Jenrette said.

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police identified the driver who died after a tree fell on his car while he was driving on I-64 in New Kent County.

Troopers were sent to the interstate at the 205-mile marker Monday evening after hearing about a single-vehicle crash that took place there.

Investigators learned that a 2008 Chevrolet Impala was traveling east when a tree in the median of the highway fell on the car. The driver died at the scene.

State police identified the driver as 39-year-old Kevin Michael Bryant. He lived in Williamsburg.

The crash is still under investigation.