Williamsburg man dies after tree falls on car in New Kent County

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police identified the driver who died after a tree fell on his car while he was driving on I-64 in New Kent County.
Troopers were sent to the interstate at the 205-mile marker Monday evening after hearing about a single-vehicle crash that took place there.
Investigators learned that a 2008 Chevrolet Impala was traveling east when a tree in the median of the highway fell on the car. The driver died at the scene.
State police identified the driver as 39-year-old Kevin Michael Bryant. He lived in Williamsburg.
The crash is still under investigation.