UPDATE: Williamsburg police find missing woman

Castaldo has a medical condition that could cause harm to her safety and health. She is not considered a threat to others.

UPDATE: Castaldo was located, according to a release at 9:45 a.m. on January 9.

The Williamsburg Police Department was searching for a missing woman who was last seen at Riverside Doctors' Hospital.

According to a release, Rachel Castaldo, 32, from Poquoson, was last seen at the hospital around 4:30 a.m. this morning.

She is 5'11'', weights 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt and blue paper pants with no shoes.