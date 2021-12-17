'The Cheese Shop' in Williamsburg to stop selling sandwiches due to short staffing

Due to its limited staff, The Cheese Shop said it is no longer sustainable to serve the thousands of visitors they get every week.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Williamsburg's 'The Cheese Shop' announced they will be putting their sandwich making on a temporary pause due to short staffing.

The company shared the news in a letter Thursday saying "anyone who has ordered a sandwich in the last two months can attest to the abnormally long wait times, and we assure you that is not our standard."

"We are endlessly grateful for the business we have received over the last half-century, but in order to provide service and product at the standard of quality we expect of ourselves, we need to take a temporary break from sandwiches," the company wrote.

The Cheese Shop also asked that anyone interested in working there stop in and ask for an application. Workers get one free sandwich and drink a day, as well as "big discounts on everything in the store."