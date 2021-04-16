Windsor mayor on the traffic stop's fallout

Mayor Glyn Willis said he’s still trying to understand the full picture of the traffic stop involving Army Lieutenant Caron Nazario.

WINDSOR, Va. — Windsor Mayor Glyn Willis said he first saw and heard about the viral traffic stop last Friday. He said ever since that day, the town has been under a dark cloud.

“The first part was a horror movie. It was really bad,” he said. “Something is not right here, kind of the candid. This is just so way out of character.”

Willis said he’s still trying to understand the full picture of the traffic stop involving Army Lieutenant Caron Nazario and two officers, Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker.

“There are things that were said and done that could have been handled better,” Willis explained.

The Windsor Police Chief fired Gutierrez. Officer Crocker remains on the force.

Mayor Willis said that part of the body camera video shows Crocker wanting to help Nazario.

He said, “At least for me, from a personal standpoint, if it was an issue of racism and that sort of stuff, that was compassion. He was trying to help the guy.”

When it comes to an apology, 13News Now asked Mayor Willis if he believes Nazario is owed one.

“I’m not sure, but given the legal situation it isn’t appropriate that I make a verbal decision of what my opinion is,” he said.”

Mayor Willis said he wants to move the town forward, but right now he is struggling to figure how. He explained, “I’m cautious by saying we have to reprove ourselves or something, as much as prove ourselves again.”

He said the small town of Windsor has a lot to offer. Mayor Willis hopes people will give them a second chance.