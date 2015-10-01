Your guide to winter weather preparedness as temps expected to drop in Hampton Roads

A massive weather system is headed our way, 13News Now meteorologists say. Rain and a cold blast will come as people head to their holiday destinations.

NORFOLK, Va. — 13News Now meteorologists forecast rain in Hampton Roads for parts of Thursday and Friday. However, the weather story is expected to change drastically, with cold air rushing in Friday and the possibility of afternoon temperatures in the 20s.

This all comes in tandem with travelers' plans to head out to holiday gatherings.

"Even in the areas only receiving rain, the temperatures are going to be cold enough in the nighttime, early morning hours that you may have some slick spots on the roadways," said Jason Elmore, deputy communications director with Virginia Department of Emergency. "So, you want to be prepared for that. And then, also having that emergency kit in your car as well."

In addition to items such as winter gear, water, non-perishable food, a charger, flashlight and batteries, Elmore suggested to add other supplies to go in the car.

"Have things specific for a vehicle, jumper cables. Batteries tend to lose power in the extreme cold," he said.

Elmore urged preparedness among both drivers and homeowners, as forecasters predict the coldest Christmas Eve and Christmas in Hampton Roads in decades.

Wind chills are supposed to be near 0° on Saturday morning, and high temperatures this weekend are expected to hover in the lower 30s.

That said, people are asked to stock up their emergency kits at home with items like water, non-perishable food, a weather radio, flashlight and extra batteries.

"It'd be very important to have extra blankets, have layers of clothes available in case you do lose power. This system that's coming through is going to produce some pretty heavy winds, as well," said Elmore.