'We feel really special' | Winterfest on the Wisconsin honors community heroes

They honored nurses, teachers and first responders who have all had a tough year thanks to COVID-19.

NORFOLK, Va. — Winterfest on the Wisconsin is always full of beautiful lights and music and 13News Now is a proud sponsor of the event.

But for our community heroes, Wednesday meant a little more.

As a special treat, Winterfest on the Wisconsin honored teachers, first responders and nurses for 'hero night.'

"It’s nice to be recognized. We feel really special, thank you," said Rachael Pope, a Hampton Roads teacher.

She says she couldn’t pass on the opportunity to bring her family for the discounted ticket.

"I saw the first responders and I was like, they’re recognizing teachers too! I’m so happy."

Katherine Martin is a nurse in Suffolk and she says she’s seen the devastation from COVID-19 firsthand.

"We’ve definitely seen a lot of things that we don’t wish on anybody."

But for tonight, she’s taking a break to be with her family

"We definitely appreciate it just with all the hard work."

Patrick Longo, a firefighter, says the last year and a half has come with challenges for his crew.

"New challenges every day, new rules every day, new people out sick every day, new staffing shortages every day."

He says he’s honored that his fellow first responders are being recognized in such a festive way.

"I thought it was very thoughtful that they went above and beyond. I mean, just setting up the ship I think was enough, but then, going the extra mile for us was really really nice."