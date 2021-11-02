Wintry mix, light snow to fall on northern parts of Hampton Roads area

Areas on the Eastern Shore and parts of the Peninsula and Middle Peninsula can expect a wintry mix of freezing rain and a little snow.

NORFOLK, Va. — More winter weather is on its way for northern parts of the region.

Our 13News Now weather team predicts that a wintry mix with ice and a little snow is possible for areas north of Hampton Roads. That includes the Eastern Shore and parts of the Middle Peninsula and the Peninsula, including York and James City Counties.

A winter weather advisory was issued for those areas and localities west of the region.

It'll start as a chilly rain all day Thursday. Then, as temperatures start to cool in the evening, that rain will transform into a mix of freezing rain and snow overnight and into Friday morning for those northern areas. Rain will remain to the Southside.

Parts of the Middle Peninsula and the Eastern Shore are more likely to see a light dusting of snow, but it's not expected to stick around for the long haul. There's also the potential for ice to form on the roads.

Winds won't be too gusty but they will most certainly be cold as wind chills are expected to drop to temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 8PM through Noon Friday. A wintry mix is expected in the advisory area, with some ice or light snow accumulation possible. Stay tuned for updates at @13NewsNow. #13Weather #13Daybreakers pic.twitter.com/3kvlvdWwVC — Craig Moeller 13News Now (@13CraigMoeller) February 11, 2021