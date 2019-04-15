NORFOLK, Va. — A major storm worked its way through Hampton Roads overnight, leaving many waking up to find themselves in the dark Monday morning.

As of 11 a.m., approximately 9,500 customers in the area were still without power. About 24,000 customers were without power earlier in the morning.

A spokesperson with Dominion Energy said the majority of outages were caused by downed trees and branches. He said there isn't an estimate, at this time, when all power will be restored. Crews are still working to assess the damage.

One homeowner, Troy Thorn considers himself lucky that his home appears to only have damage to the outside of it after a tree collapsed onto the roof.

"I open the door and a tree is staring at me," said Thorn. "Driving through the neighborhood, you see a tree like this, it doesn't look good."

For Thorn, it's the second time he's had to saw apart some of the same tree. During a different storm, half of it blew over in the opposite direction.

"We're lucky. I think in that way, that the whole tree wasn't together because it probably would've caused more damage."

Some of the outages in Norfolk were caused by an HRT bus crashing into a power pole around 6 a.m. The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries, and no one else was on board at the time.

