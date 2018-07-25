SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va., (WVEC) — A deputy was injured when a woman hit his face with a child safety seat Friday, the Southampton County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to a 911 hang-up call around 11:23 p.m. in the 31000 block of Camp Parkway.

Once there, deputies found two people in an argument.

When deputies tried to defuse the situation, Christa Byrum, 22, hit one of them in the face with a child seat.

She then kicked the deputy in the leg when he attempted to arrest Byrum, the sheriff's office said.

Byrum was taken into custody. The deputy suffered a small deep cut to his face.

