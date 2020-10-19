Woman burned in early-morning fire at Chesapeake mobile home

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Fire investigators are working to learn what sparked a fire at a trailer in Chesapeake early Monday morning that sent one woman to the hospital.
Firefighters were sent to the 1800 block of Iris Street in the Portlock section of the city shortly after 4:30 a.m. Monday.
They rushed to the scene where they found a trailer engulfed in flames. Fire crews were able to put out the fire shortly after they arrived.
A woman suffered burn injuries and had to be taken to a local emergency room for treatment. The fire broke out at her home, which sustained extensive damage.
No other details have been released at this time, including the extent of the woman's injuries.